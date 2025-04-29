Explosion and Fire at Weapons Lab in Bucharest Kills Woman

A powerful explosion, followed by a fire, occurred on Tuesday, April 29, in a weapons and ammunition testing laboratory located in the Pantelimon area, on the Bucharest ring road. A 47-year-old civilian employee of the unit died from carbonization, according to information provided by the Ministry of National Defense.

According to a statement sent by the Ministry of National Defense, the explosion occurred while the 47-year-old woman, a technician employed since 2019, was performing physical and chemical analyses on explosive and pyrotechnic materials.

According to procedures, the 112 emergency service was called. Crews from the Bucharest-Ilfov ISU intervened on the scene, with specific means, and managed to put out the fire in approximately 35 minutes.

The incident is being investigated by the Bucharest Military Prosecutor’s Office, as well as by an internal commission led by the unit’s commander.

“The leadership of the Ministry of National Defense expresses its regret for the death of the laboratory employee and stands with the bereaved family,” the institution’s statement also states.

According to ISU representatives, initial reports indicate that the explosion was followed by a fire. Rescue teams discovered the charred body of a woman inside. Authorities have not yet confirmed the existence of other victims. Investigators are conducting research to determine the exact causes of the explosion and fire, as well as to verify compliance with safety regulations within the laboratory.