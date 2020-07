Face masks mandatory at the seaside in promenade areas during certain hours

Wearing a face mask will become mandatory in open, crowded spaces in Constanta county as well, including in the promenade areas of the seaside resorts. The measure is enforced as of August 1, the county prefect George Niculescu has announced today. Other two counties, Arges and Dambovita, have announced similar actions.

The face masks will also mandatory in outdoor crowded spaces such as markets, fairs, in the churchyard, on the platform of railway stations, in the bus stations.

Tourists and locals will also be compelled to wear face masks in the seaside resorts, in the promenade areas during 18:00hrs and 24:00hrs.