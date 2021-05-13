Face masks might not be mandatory anymore in open, uncrowded spaces
“Wearing face masks in open, uncrowded spaces is one aspect, when the risk of transmission is low and it will probably be one of the first restrictions to be lifted. Open space means open air. It will probably be more difficult to define what uncrowded means, but maybe we’d recommend more caution and mandatory face mask at events with many attendees, at sports competitions or in bus stations, if they are crowded”, the minister explained.