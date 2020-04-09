Facebook, European Journalism Centre launch fund to support local news industry during Coronavirus crisis

Facebook invests $3 million towards The European Journalism COVID-19 Support Fund.

The news industry is working under extraordinary conditions to keep people informed during the COVID-19 pandemic. As people turn to local journalists for critical information on how to keep their friends, families and communities safe, these journalists are hit especially hard in the current economic crisis.

Today the Facebook Journalism Project (FJP) and the European Journalism Centre (EJC), a non-profit organisation with a history working with publishers across the continent, are announcing The European Journalism COVID-19 Support Fund to help journalists in Europe cover important stories when we all need them most.

EJC will direct emergency funds via the $3 million that Facebook is investing to small and mid-sized news organizations and journalists most in need in the hardest-hit countries across Europe, in order to support their businesses and ongoing COVID-19 reporting in local communities.

The EJC will decide on who receives funding based on their set criteria and administer the grants independent of Facebook; grants are not dependent on the use of Facebook tools and products. Grants can be used for initiatives like launching a dedicated COVID-19 newsletter, lifting a paywall, hiring more freelance journalists, or creating community groups, local-focused data reporting, online events, and more.

“All over Europe, local news organisations are facing a battle for survival,” said Adam Thomas, Director at the European Journalism Centre. “Deeply affected by the commercial impact of COVID-19, journalists are providing essential coverage with minimal resources. Without urgent support, local and community media will be unable to fight misinformation and inform citizens. The European Journalism COVID-19 Support Fund is designed to protect journalists who are working closely with their communities during this crisis.”

This Facebook commitment builds upon the $100 million to support the news industry during the COVID-19 crisis, as well as the $1 million in grants for local news, $1 million in grants for fact-checking organizations, and a $1-million donation to the International Fact-Checking Network. FJP has also already committed $300 million to serve journalists around the world through diverse and inclusive news programs and partnerships.