Facebook initiatives showing that we can #helpfromhome

During this time, when #wearestayingathome, we need more than ever to stay connected to the things that really matter to us. From video chatting on Messenger with a few friends to individual or group initiatives that aim to help those who are most in need, and to support groups, the online is becoming more and more the place where we can find and offer the support we and our community need.

Facebook wants to support those who manage to build real communities on its platforms and provide them with the tools they need to stay close to each other. The resources that users have at their disposal, such as the possibility of keeping in touch with their loved ones through Messenger, the Facebook groups or pages, are now becoming real means of mobilization, encouragement and support. Today communities and SMBs try to adapt their activity and they are using online solutions in a surprising, innovative way.

To thank those who transform resources and businesses on its platforms into tools that have a positive impact on the fight with the COVID-19 epidemic, Facebook aims to promote the most interesting initiatives created by users in Romania. Local groups that support vulnerable people, live Yoga and Pilates sessions or online business therapy sessions are just a few examples of such initiatives created in recent days.

Initiatives created on Facebook

Radu Restivan is showing us that we can #RunatHome