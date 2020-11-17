Facebook launches fact-checking programme in Romania in partnership with AFP

Facebook has announced it will launch a fact-checking programme, as a first, in Romania as well, in partnership with the French news agency AFP.

Facebook has worked in the past two years with journalists and fact-checking organizations to create a tool to assess the truthfulness of the various links posted on Facebook and to signal the fake news.

Checking mechanisms are not active in all languages spoken in EU countries, and Romania has not been on the list so far.

“The pages and domains that are repeatedly sharing fake news will have their sharing activity diminished and their will be cut off of the possibility of advertising on Facebook and to generate money”, according to Facebook.

Fake news will be highlighted through labels that will warn over fake contents, with Facebook being the one that can decided to downgrade these pieces of news or to remove them entirely.

The Facebook representatives say they are willing to increase the fact-checking partners, yet the organizations that will want to register must have international fact-checking certificate.

“We are thrilled to launch our independent fact-checking in Romania, next to AFP. The fight against fake news is a responsibility that we take seriously, that’s why we are constantly working on ways to stop the spread of misinformation on our platform. AFP is our key partner to check the information, as it has journalists on-site worldwide. We are looking forward to continuing our partnership as we expand in Romania”, said Jakub Turowski, Head of Public Policy for Poland, Baltic states, Romania and Bulgaria.

Those who consider their content has been labeled as ‘fake news’ with no reason can appeal and the decision will be re-analysed. The content of the websites frequently labeled as misinformation will be downgraded on the News Feed and they can even find impossible to monetise their content. Facebook is currently teaming up with fact-checking organizations in 15 European countries, with the most recent ones being Czechia, Slovakia, Germany and Romania. Facebook has been harshly slammed in the past years for not doing enough to stop fake news and misinformation shared on its platform, either when it was related to election or COVID-19 or vaccination.