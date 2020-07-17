Facemasks remain mandatory inside churches

The Romanian Patriarchy has announced that the rules for attending religious services remain unchanged amid the extension of the state of alert.

Therefore, wearing a facemask is mandatory for all participants attending religious services inside the church, except for the members of the church staff who say the sermon or sing.

The Romanian Orthodox Church says that the rules to prevent the spread of the coronavirus remain unchanged.

Thus, among them there is the one saying that the churches are open during the entire week, thus to avoid the overcrowding at the weekend religious services.

People who enter the church for prayer or confession will observe the required 2m social distancing, waiting on a single line.

People who tested positive for COVID-19, those who have symptoms or who are in quarantine, as well persons who had got in contact with an infected persons are not allowed in the church and cannot attend any service either. “They are insistently asked to stay home in order not to spread the disease. However, they can watch the services on TV or online. Confession and communion will be granted to these people at their home or at the hospital while observing all sanitary enforceable rules”, says BOR.

At the same time, people who have symptoms of respiratory infection (cough, sneeze, runny nose) are also banned inside the church.

“These measures have the aim to protect our health and the one of those around us. Life and health are gifts from God, and we have the duty to protect them and cultivate with permanent responsibility”, BOR further adds.