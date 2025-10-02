In 2024, some Romanian companies paid over 10 million EUR to the Environmental Fund Administration (AFM) for non-recycled packaging, 1 million EUR more than in 2023, according to a Clean Recycle analysis. The mandatory contribution is 2 lei for each kilogram of non-recycled packaging.

Partnering with an OIREP (an authorized organization for the transfer of responsibility) could have significantly reduced these costs. OIREPs are entities accredited by the Ministry of the Environment, responsible for ensuring that packaging placed on the market is properly collected, recycled, and recovered—thus securing companies’ compliance with environmental legislation.

The fees charged by OIREPs are often up to three times lower than the direct payments made by companies to the AFM.

For example, a company placing 100 tons of plastic packaging on the market would pay 200,000 lei directly to AFM, while the cost would be approximately three times lower through an OIREP, according to Clean Recycle experts.

“Our role is to serve as a bridge between authorities and the business community, providing transparent, efficient solutions tailored to each industry. In an increasingly demanding legislative context, we ensure predictability and traceability for every ton of packaging managed,” said Cosmin Monda, founder and CEO of Clean Recycle.

The European Union has set ambitious targets for member countries: a packaging waste recycling rate of 65% by 2025 and 70% by 2030. In this context, for companies, choosing an OIREP is no longer just an option, but an optimal financial and operational solution.

A trustworthy OIREP must hold a valid license issued by the Ministry of the Environment, provide transparent pricing and reporting, operate a real network of collectors and recyclers, and offer solid references and clearly defined contracts that ensure financial predictability.