Famous 11sqm studio from Cluj put up for sale

The 11 sqm one-room flat from Gheorghieni district in Cluj-Napoca, central Romania, which became viral on the Internet after it had been put for rent with EUR 200, has now been put up for sale.

“Taking advantage of the fame that the 11-square-meter house in Cluj-Napoca gained, the owner probably felt that it was an excellent reason to put it up for sale. The price is exactly 37,499 euros, which means 3,409 euros per square meter “, reports the publication stiridecluj.ro.

“We offer for sale a studio, Gheorgheni neighborhood, fully furnished and equipped. Located on Zambilei Street. Close to public transport. Ideal for investment, possibility of purchase with takeover of tenants. Negotiable price “, says the ad on a real estate platform.