Finland re-opens border for 17 European states, Romania not included

Finland has announced the re-opening of its border for citizens from 17 countries that have seen a low rate of infection with the novel coronavirus. The list does though not include Romania, nor other states like France, Spain or Luxembourg.



So, travel restrictions will be lifted for travelers who enter Finland as of July 13 and who come from such countries where the rate of infection has been lower than 8 per 100,000 inhabitants in the past 14 days.



Therefore citizens from such countries as the Netherlands, Belgium, Italy, Austria, Greece, Malta, Germany, Slovakia, Slovenia, Hungary, Liechtenstein, Switzerland, Cyprus, Ireland, Andorra, San Marino and Vatican will be allowed to Finland.



The Government in Helsinki has already re-opened borders for the travelers from the Baltic and three of the Nordic countries- Norway, Denmark and Iceland-, but not to Sweden, where the rate of infection is still higher than the regional average.

According to the Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, at this moment Romanians can enter Finland only if they have a residence permit, if they are employed based a labour contract, if they visit a first degree relative or if they study in an educational establishment in Finland.