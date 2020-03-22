First 2 deaths caused by Coronavirus in Romania. 433 cases of infections overall, 66 new cases since Saturday

The first deaths of those infected with novel Coronavirus have been reported today on Romania’s territory.

The Strategic Communication Group has announced at 13:00hrs that 433 cases of Coronavirus had been reported by Sunday on Romania’s territory, while also announcing the first two death cases.

The first death case is a 67-year-old man confirmed with COVID-19 on 18 March at the Emergency Unit of Filiasi Hospital and transferred on the same date to Craiova Clinical Hospital for Infectious Diseases.

The Strategic Communication Group informed that the patient was suffering from very serious pre-existing conditions, neoplazic pathology in a terminal stage (cancer). He had returned from France.

The second patient who died was a 74-year-old man, hospitalised at Victor Babes Hospital for Infectious Diseases in Bucharest. He had been transferred from the University Hospital in Bucharest, with a pre-existing chronic condition. He was in the dialysis programme.

So, from the previous report on the COVID-19 in Romania, 66 new cases have been registered. There were 367 case son Saturday at 13:00hrs, now there are 433. Out of those 433 patients, 64 have been declared cured and were discharged from hospitals (47 in Timișoara, 11 in Bucharest, 3 in Craiova, 2 in Constanța and 1 in Iași).

