First 3 deaths caused by Coronavirus in Romania. 433 cases of infections overall, 66 new cases since Saturday

The first deaths of those infected with novel Coronavirus have been reported today on Romania’s territory.

The Strategic Communication Group has announced on Sunday that 433 cases of Coronavirus had been reported by Sunday on Romania’s territory, while also announcing the first three death cases.

The first death case is a 67-year-old man confirmed with COVID-19 on 18 March at the Emergency Unit of Filiasi Hospital and transferred on the same date to Craiova Clinical Hospital for Infectious Diseases.

The Strategic Communication Group informed that the patient was suffering from very serious pre-existing conditions, neoplazic pathology in a terminal stage (cancer). He had returned from France.

The second patient who died was a 74-year-old man, hospitalised at Victor Babes Hospital for Infectious Diseases in Bucharest. He had been transferred from the University Hospital in Bucharest, with a pre-existing chronic condition. He was in the dialysis programme.

Sources quoted by Hotnews.ro said that the 74yo patient infected with coronavirus who died at Victor Babes Hospital on Sunday had come to the University Hospital by himself on Monday, March 16, as he had fever and was coughing. He was tested for coronavirus only four days after, meaning on Friday, March 20. After the test came out positive he was transferred in serious condition to Victor Babes Hospital, where he died today.

The third Romanian who died of Coronavirus is a 70yo man from Neamt county. He had pre-existing medical conditions, including diabetes and hypertension. The man died at the Hospital for Infectious Diseases in Iasi. The Strategic Communication Group said that the epidemiological inquiry in his case did showed that the man had not travel history and he was not registered as contact of an infected person.





Since the previous report on the COVID-19 in Romania, 66 new cases have been registered. There were 367 case son Saturday at 13:00hrs, now there are 433. Out of those 433 patients, 64 have been declared cured and were discharged from hospitals (47 in Timișoara, 11 in Bucharest, 3 in Craiova, 2 in Constanța and 1 in Iași).

