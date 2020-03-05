First arrest warrant issued in the pollution file

Judges have decided to place under preventive arrest the owner of a sanitation company, accused of massively polluting the Arges River near Bucharest, in Ilfov and Giurgiu counties, where hundreds of tons of waste picked up from the District 1 parks would have been dumped.

The preventive arrest warrant has been issued for 30 days for deeds committed in 2019.

The District 1 Bucharest Court established that the company had a contract signed to collect and dump the waste picked up from the parks in the district 1 in the Capital city, but, instead of following the legal procedures to throwing the garbage, the company would dump it in the Arges river or bury it near the gravel pits in Ilfov and Giurgiu counties.

The prosecutors of the Prosecutor’s Office upon the District 1 Court have charged three people and a company for the recent massive pollution in Bucharest.