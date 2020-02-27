First coronavirus case confirmed in Romania

Romania has the first confirmed case of coronavirus as of Wednesday. It’s a person who got in contact with the Italian citizen who tested positive for Covid-19 and who traveled last week in our country. The Italian would have taken part in a hunting party in Gorj county.

A second person, an Italian who traveled to Romania, has also tested positive for coronavirus, being detected once he got back to Italy.

“Unfortunately, we have to inform you that, after testing people in Gorj who got in contact with the Italian citizen, we have the first Covid-19 case on Romania’s territory. The patient is in good condition, has no symptoms yet, we don’t have to panic, the patient is to be transported to “Matei Bals” hospital in Bucharest. We have other 33 tests in progress and we’ll communicate further details as soon as possible. This person from Gorj who tested positive for coronavirus attended the hunting party with the Italian, had a direct contact with him,” said the Health Minister Victor Costache in a press conference last night, without revealing many details about the identity of the person from Gorj.

In his turn, the Head of the Emergency Situations Department, Raed Arafat said there are another 7 people in the house with the Romanian who tested positive for Covid-19, but they all tested negative.

However, all those 7 people will remain confined at home, into protective custody, and authorities will take all necessary steps to provide them with all the supplies they need, food, medicines, etc.

Arafat said those people will be tested again after 14 days, the incubation period and if they test positive they will be admitted to hospital.