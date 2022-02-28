First French soldiers arrived in Romania on board a transport plane painted in the colors of Ukraine

The first French soldiers from the NATO Response Force arrived in Romania on Monday evening. The soldiers landed at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base. Other French soldiers are expected in the next few days, accompanied by armored vehicles. From the images published by the Ministry of National Defense, the French military equipment was brought to Romania with the help of an Antonov transport aircraft painted in the colors of Ukraine (yellow-blue).

“Allied solidarity: the first soldiers from the detachment representing France’s contribution to the NATO Response Force arrived, this evening, in Romania, at Mihail Kogălniceanu 57th Air Base. They will be followed, in the coming days, by the other forces and means “, the Romanian Ministry of National Defense said in a press release.

France has announced that it will relocate a battalion of 500 troops to Romania, as part of NATO forces, following the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, the head of the French army staff, General Thierry Burkhard, announced on Friday evening.

“We will relocate about 500 people, with armored vehicles, combat vehicles, to offer support to Romania, but also to bring the message of strategic solidarity from all NATO members,” the chief of staff said.