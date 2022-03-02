First injured in Ukraine brought to Romania

Two people wounded in the conflict in Ukraine – a 40-year-old woman and his 20-year-old son – are due to arrive at the “Aristide Serfioti” Military Hospital in Galați, according to the representatives of the Galați Prefecture. These are the first victims of the armed conflict in Ukraine to reach the medical units in Romania.

According to the medical staff of the Galati Hospital. the two injured will be taken over by SMURD crews, at the Galaţi-Rutier Border Crossing Point.

It is about a 40-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man, both with gunshot wounds. The victims underwent surgeries in Ukraine and their condition is stable for now.

This is the first time that people injured in the conflict in Ukraine have been transferred to a hospital in Romania.