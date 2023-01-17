First NATO AWACS aircraft land at Otopeni base

A first NATO surveillance aircraft (AWACS) landed at Base 90 Air Transport in Otopeni. Three such aircraft were relocated from Germany. AWACS aircraft will perform, in the next period, reconnaissance and surveillance flights. The NATO AWACS mission in Romania of the German military was welcomed by the German ambassador Peer Gebauer who announced that he will welcome the arrival of the AWACS aircraft in Otopeni. The other two planes are expected to arrive.

The aircraft are meant to monitor the events amid the war in Ukraine.

The NATO AWACS mission in Romania of the German military will be led by Brigadier General Stefan Neumann. “This represents an important signal of transatlantic and European solidarity,” said Ambassador Peer Gebauer.

“The mission will be led by the German Brigadier General Ştefan Neumann and will last several weeks. In total, approximately 180 NATO soldiers will be deployed at the Otopeni Air Base as part of a multinational team,” the release states.

Through their radar system, AWACS aircraft can locate and identify other aircraft at a distance of more than 400 kilometers. The planes can relay the information to all other aircraft in the airspace that are properly equipped, meaning they can theoretically be used as flying command posts. In the past, they were deployed during operations against the Islamic State terrorist group or in Afghanistan.