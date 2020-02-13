First Romanian confirmed with Coronavirus

A Romanian on the cruise ship under quarantine in Japan has been confirmed with Coronavirus, the Romanian Foreign Ministry announced today.

200 people on the ship have been confirmed with Coronavirus.

17 Romanians have been in quarantine on the cruise ship „Diamond Princess” off Japan’s coast since early this month. Two Romanians are tourists, while 15 are members of the ship’s crew.

“Romania’s Embassy in Tokyo has been notified by the Japanese Foreign Ministry that a Romanian citizen on the Diamond Princess cruise ship, which is in Japan’s territorial waters, has been tested positive for Coronavirus,” MAE announced.

The Romanian citizen was transferred for isolation and treatment to a Japanese hospital that is specialised for these cases.

“The Romanian Embassy in Japan is in close contact with the Romanian citizen tested positive and with other Romanian citizens on the Diamond Princess ship,” reads the MAE release.

According to preliminary data released by the Romanian Health Ministry, the Romanian confirmed with coronavirus is not experiencing a severe form of the disease, and he will not be brought to Romania.

Other 17 Romanians are on another cruise ship, Westerdam, with the Romanians Consulate in Hong Kong, confirming that there nine Romanian passengers and eight members of the crew on this ship, but none have been tested positive for Coronavirus so far. The ship was docked in the port of Sihanoukville, Cambodia.