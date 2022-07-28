Flight tickets are 20% more expensive in July 

Flight tickets in July for trips during the summer were 20% more expensive than in 2021. However, the price drops by almost 35% when it comes to booking trips for autumn;

The number of bookings made on Kiwi.com so far for this summer surpasses the total number of bookings made for summer 2021 by 18.2%;

In Romania, between June & July, Kiwi.com recorded an increased cancellations rate by airlines – 4.09% during the June-July, compared to 1.39% to April-May.

Since we are witnessing an increase of fuel prices, inflation and a much greater demand for travel, airfares are also higher than in previous years. Kiwi.com, the travel-tech company that connects people and cultures through travel, has detected that this July prices for flights from Romania have increased, on average, by 20% compared to July 2021. This increase is valid up until the month of august, while for the autumn months, airfares drop by 12.6% for September, and by 34.4% percent for October November.

Bookings

Considering increased airfares, Romanians are still travelling extensively during the summer months of 2022. Booking numbers on Kiwi.com are already overpassing the whole 2021 summer volumes by 18.2%, and most of the trips are within Europe. Italy, The United Kingdom, Spain, Greece, and France are the top 5 destinations Romanians booked this summer on Kiwi.com.

Flight cancellations

Flight cancellations caused by lack of staff is the hot subject of the travelling experience this summer. Between June and July 2022, Kiwi.com recorded an airline cancellation rate of 4.09% in Romania, compared to 1.39% rate during the months of April and May.

An increased voluntary cancellation rate by passengers is also being recorded: compared to 3.63% during April and May, during the past two months, it grew to 4.58%. These summer numbers are expected to decrease significantly during the autumn months. So far, for the months of October and November airlines have a 1.65% cancellation rate, while passengers 2.71%.

This is also the reason why many people choose additional services on Kiwi.com that will be useful in the event of flight cancellations or lost luggage. Romanians chose AirHelp Plus a service that helps to claim compensation in the event of flight delay or cancellation 78% more in June-July compared to spring months. The Blue Ribbon bag purchase, which helps track and expedite the return of lost or delayed baggage, has increased by 24.4% compared to April-May.

Europe

In the rest of the continent, Kiwi.com bookings for July increase 2.2 times compared to 2021. Romanians are some of the most avid travellers on Kiwi.com, occupying 6th place behind the French and Germans, but ahead of the Americans or Spanish people.

The rate of cancellation of flights by airlines in Europe stands at 4.19% in June and July, almost double the rate registered in April and May, of 2.32%.