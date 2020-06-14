Flights resumed from and to 17 countries as of June 15

Romanians who travel to or return from certain countries will not stay in quarantine or in self-isolation anymore as of June 15. The National Committee for Emergency Situations has decided to lift restrictions in the case of 17 countries: Austria, Bulgaria, Czechia, Cyprus, Croatia, Germany, Greece, Iceland, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Malta, Norway, Slovakia, Slovenia, Switzerland and Hungary.

Flights to and from these states will be resumed, as they reported a low number of coronavirus cases.

The list of the countries where some restrictions will be lifted will be updated on a weekly basis.

Authorities have announced few days ago that more restrictions are to be lifted as of June 15, including the reopening of malls, gyms and outdoor pools.

At the same time private events in indoor space are allowed for maximum 20 people, while outdoor ones can be attended by maximum 50 people.

Sports and leisure open-air activities can gather 6 people who are not member of the same family. Such activities can be: running, cycling, hiking, rowing, climbing, fishing, hunting.

Also, groups walking on the streets can consist of 6 people who don’t belong to the same family.

Spa treatments and summer kindergartens, nurseries or after-school programmes are allowed starting tomorrow.