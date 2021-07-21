Floods in Romania: 36 localities from 15 counties affected. New alert for rains and storms in 25 counties

The torrential rains in the last 24 hours have prompted floods in 36 localities from 15 counties, with firefighters intervening to evacuate dozens of tourists blocked by flooding, the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations (IGSU) announced on Wednesday.

The affected counties are Alba, Argeş, Botoşani, Braşov, Cluj, Caraş-Severin, Covasna, Dâmboviţa, Hunedoara, Neamţ, Olt, Prahova, Sibiu, Tulcea and Timiş.

Firefighters intervened to evacuate 19 houses, seven outbuildings, 56 yards, 70 cellars / basements. They also intervened to clear 13 fallen trees on the road, affecting three cars. Due to the floods, 20 people accommodated at a boarding house in Rucăr, Argeş, remained isolated. Also in Argeş, due to a flood, the access to Cabana Voina was temporarily blocked, being evacuated 60 people who were in the vicinity of the river.

Road traffic was blocked on a county road (DJ 714) and restricted on a national road (DN 74A), due to a flooded bridge. Also, the traffic on four national roads (DN 75, DN 2D, DN 68A and DN 1) and three county roads was temporarily affected, due to the fallen trees, water and alluvium on the road.

New alert for rains and storms in 25 counties

The National Meteorological Administration issued a new Code Yellow warning of rains and storms in 25 counties, valid today, July 21 until 22.00hrs.

During 10.00hrs and 22.00hrs, atmospheric instability will be temporarily accentuated in the mountain area, Transylvania, Maramureș, in most of Moldova and locally in northern Muntenia.

There will be showers that will have torrential character, electric discharges, intense wind gusts and, sometimes, storms and hail. The quantities of water will exceed locally 20 … 30 l / sqm and isolated 40 … 45 l / sqm.

The counties of Satu Mare, Maramureș, Sălaj, Suceava, Bistrița-Năsăud, Neamț, Harghita, Mureș, Brașov, Covasna, Prahova, Dâmbovița, Argeș, Vâlcea, Gorj, Sibiu, Alba, Cluj, Bihor, Hunedoara, Botoșani, Iași are targeted, as well as Bacău, Vrancea and Buzău.

The weather will get unstable on small areas in other counties in Muntenia. Temporarily, there will be wind gusts in most of the country, generally reaching 55 … 65 km / h in Moldova and locally in Oltenia, Muntenia and Dobrogea, and in the high mountain area, especially in the Southern Carpathians, the gusts will exceed 70 … 80 km / h.