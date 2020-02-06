Flu outbreak officially declared in Romania

Health Ministry has officially declared the flu outbreak in Romania amid increasing cases in the past week.

The National Center for Infectious Disease Control with the National Institute of Public Health announced that 18 people died because of influenza so far this season.

The last two victims are a one-year-and-a-half baby from Neamt county and a 49yo woman from Mures county. The infection with the type A flu virus, sybtype H1 pdm09, has been confirmed in both cases.

Both the baby and the woman had pre-existing medical problems and had not been vaccinated against flu.

Overall there are over 7,000 cases of flu reported countrywide, which means double than the previous weak, and double as against the same period last year.

Health authorities announced that the vaccine doses additionally purchased will reach the family doctors next week, so, those who has not been vaccinated yet can do it then.