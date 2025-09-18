Jurgen Faff, CEO of Romanian airline FlyLili, has rejected recent accusations of tax evasion, insisting that the company has been in ongoing discussions with the National Agency for Fiscal Administration (ANAF) to restructure its debts and has even pledged an aircraft as collateral to secure the payment plan.

Faff explained that the financial strain came as a result of the company’s scheduled flights from Brașov, which struggled to attract enough passengers in 2024, generating significant operational losses. To address these challenges, the airline shifted its business model in 2025, focusing on ACMI (Aircraft, Crew, Maintenance, and Insurance) and charter operations, which provide more predictable revenues.

“To give you context about this accusation of tax evasion – at the end of 2024, when we realized the debts from our Brașov routes were piling up, I went personally to ANAF and offered an aircraft as collateral so we could restructure our obligations. ANAF accepted this guarantee,” said Faff.

He added that FlyLili has already begun repaying debts, with a payment of nearly €500,000 made in July. “I don’t understand why this is suddenly being framed as tax evasion. We didn’t hide income, we didn’t alter taxable bases. We simply requested a payment schedule because we couldn’t cover everything at once.”

FlyLili’s legal counsel, Alexandru Nicolae, clarified that the allegations concern delayed payment of salary contributions, not intentional concealment of revenues.

“We are not looking at the classic scenario of tax evasion where revenues are hidden or the taxable base is altered. These are delays in payments. Article 6 of the law, which regulates this situation, is widely debated in the legal community. From our perspective, the company did not intend to avoid its fiscal obligations,” Nicolae said.

In an official statement, FlyLili announced it is currently undergoing a stabilization and recovery process after a difficult 2024. The company highlighted several measures:

Payment of RON 2.2 million in July 2025 toward outstanding debts.

Filing full documentation for debt rescheduling under Romanian fiscal law.

Ensuring timely salary payments and honoring contractual obligations.

Implementing a restructuring strategy focused on charter and ACMI services.

The airline emphasized that it never intended to evade taxes or obligations:

“FlyLili has never acted as a vehicle for political, organizational, or individual interests outside of its legal scope of activity. The company categorically rejects the accusations of tax evasion and reaffirms its full transparency with both ANAF and the Public Prosecutor’s Office. The current financial situation reflects payment delays, not deliberate fraud.”

FlyLili further stressed that its operations have always complied with aviation laws, with no reported security breaches or illegal activities.

“All flights have been authorized and monitored in real time by Romanian and international aviation authorities. FlyLili has never operated cargo or non-civilian flights, only passenger and charter services,” the company said.

Despite the controversy, FlyLili says it remains committed to overcoming its financial difficulties and maintaining its obligations to employees, partners, and the Romanian state:

“Our objective is to fully repay the debts accumulated during 2023–2024 and continue developing as a responsible player in the civil aviation sector,” the company concluded.

Businessman Jurgen Faff, whose airline Fly Lili is suspected of transporting Horațiu Potra’s mercenaries to Congo, was placed under judicial control on Tuesday, September 16, by decision of the District 1 Court Prosecutor’s Office. The previous day, he was detained for 24 hours by police.

Along with Faff, another administrator of the airline was also placed under judicial control for 60 days. The damage, investigators say, is over 12,000,000 lei, or 2.4 million euros, and was generated by the non-payment of social contributions and taxes withheld from employees, who received very high salaries.

“During the period between 20.02.2024 and 25.06.2025, as decision-making persons within a company whose main activity consists of air passenger transport, being administrators, repeatedly, at different intervals of time and based on the same criminal resolution, (the two defendants) withheld and did not pay within 60 days from the due date provided by law the obligations withheld at source of payment to the state budget, representing tax on income from salaries, social security contribution withheld from insured persons and health insurance contribution withheld from insured persons, thus prejudicing the general consolidated budget of the state with the amount of 12,342,954 lei, the damage being repaired through a partial payment”, the Prosecutor’s Office of the 1st District Court reported.

FlyLili CEO Denies Links to Horațiu Potra, Clarifies Congo Flights

Jurgen Faff, CEO of airline FlyLili, has yet denied allegations of ties with controversial businessman Horațiu Potra, after reports surfaced suggesting the company had flown Potra’s men to Congo. Faff clarified in a press conference that the airline operated 20 flights to the African country, but under contracts with a Congolese company represented by a French administrator — not with Potra himself.

“I did not know Potra”

“I called you here because people were shouting at me on the street: ‘What did you do with Potra?’ ‘Who is Potra?’ ‘What did you transport for Potra?’ I didn’t even know him,” Faff told journalists.

He explained that FlyLili received an offer through a flight broker to operate routes to Congo, taking over from another Romanian airline that had previously serviced the contract.

“At first, it was just one flight. I had never met Mr. Potra, didn’t know who he was, and he was not mentioned in the contract. Only later, after a few flights, did I learn that he was somehow involved — and that he is also from Mediaș, like me. But initially, I had no idea,” Faff said.

Flights for mine security staff

According to Faff, the flights — carried out in 2023 and 2024 — were charter operations transporting passengers involved in security for a mining site in Congo. The company operated a total of 20 flights, which were suspended this year due to rising regional risks.

Asked whether FlyLili aircraft had transported weapons, Faff firmly rejected the claims:

“To clarify: we have never flown cargo to Congo, only passengers with their luggage. People ask us, ‘Did you carry weapons, diamonds, gold?’ No. That is not our responsibility. Passengers go through airport security checks, and as an airline we have no right to look inside their bags. Our role is simply to transport people.”

No contracts with Potra

Faff stressed that contracts were signed individually for each flight with a Congolese company, not with any Romanian entity.

“The agreement was with a Congolese company represented by a French national. On paper, there is no Mr. Potra. I only met him much later, during the course of these 20 flights, at Sibiu airport during boarding. Even though I was born in Mediaș, I did not know him before,” Faff explained.

The clarification comes after widespread media reports alleged that FlyLili had repeatedly transported personnel employed by Horațiu Potra to Congo. The airline insists it had no contractual relationship with Potra and that all operations were conducted legally under international aviation rules.