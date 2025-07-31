For Half of Romanians, Beer Means Vacation and Relaxation

For one in two Romanians, beer is more than just a drink – it’s a symbol of relaxation and the holiday spirit. This perception is shared by both men (58%) and women (40%), and is more common among those over the age of 35. The study was conducted by Reveal Marketing Research at the request of the Beer Study Center and explored Romanians’ perceptions and consumption habits related to beer during the summer season, on the occasion of International Beer Day, celebrated on August 1.

Romanians say beer significantly contributes to the holiday atmosphere (39%). Men are more likely to view beer as a defining element of summer relaxation (46%), with a notable share (37%) even declaring it their favorite drink during summer vacation. Women also share this view (33%).

“The results confirm that beer is not just a spontaneous choice, but part of a personal and social holiday ritual. It’s a drink associated with moments of joy, socializing, and discovery – especially during vacations, when people are more open to new experiences and flavors. We’re pleased to see that beer is perceived as part of the holiday culture, and it’s very interesting that Romanians are increasingly trying new varieties, from non-alcoholic beers to premium options, which reflects a maturing palate and greater responsibility in consumption,” said Corina-Aurelia Zugravu, President of the Beer Study Center.

According to the study, one in two respondents said they are more likely to try new types of beer while on vacation, with men and women showing nearly the same level of interest (52% and 47%, respectively). The tendency to experiment with new tastes while on holiday is also above average among those over 35 (over 52%).

The study also revealed that one in two Romanians who travel abroad choose to try local beer from the destination country, considering it part of the culinary and cultural discovery of the place. This trend is especially evident in the 35+ age group.

“Vacations are the perfect context for exploration and relaxation, and the study data show that beer plays a strong role in shaping these moments. From outings with friends to culinary adventures abroad, beer proves to be the go-to summer companion for Romanians. These insights also confirm the deep emotional connection we have with this drink – beyond taste, it’s about the emotion and experience it brings,” said Marius Luican, CEO of Reveal Marketing Research.

When it comes to favorite places to enjoy a beer while on vacation, men say the beach is their top choice (39%), a preference also shared by Romanians over 35. Men also enjoy drinking beer during day trips in summer (25%) and while hiking in the mountains (20%).

The Reveal Marketing Research study was conducted online in July 2025, based on a nationally representative sample of 1,006 internet users aged 18 and above from both urban and rural areas. The maximum sampling error is +/-3.1%, with a 95% confidence level.