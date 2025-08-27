A video posted on Facebook by police officer Marian Godină shows the moment a man punches a foreign delivery worker on a street in Bucharest, shouting, “Go back to your country” and “You are an invader.” The attacker tried to flee but was caught by an off-duty police officer, according to the footage, a detail confirmed by the Bucharest Police. The 20-year-old aggressor has been placed under preventive arrest for 30 days.

The incident occurred just days after AUR deputy Dan Tanasă posted a viral message on his Facebook page urging Romanians not to accept orders delivered by foreign couriers: “Refuse the order if it is not delivered by a Romanian. Stop encouraging the import of unskilled workers from Asia and Africa. Wake up!”

The Prosecutor’s Office attached to Sector 2 Court announced on Wednesday that criminal proceedings have been initiated against the aggressor for assault or other acts of violence committed for racial and xenophobic motives.

According to prosecutors, on Tuesday evening, around 10:30 p.m., on a street in Sector 2 of the Capital, the young man punched a citizen of Bangladeshi origin in the face, “for racial and xenophobic reasons, in order to force him to leave the country”. The victim suffered traumatic injuries that required 1-2 days of medical care. The aggressor was arrested on remand for 30 days.

“Last night, in the Romanian capital, a young man noticed an Asian food delivery man on a scooter. The young man took out his phone and started filming. He approached the Asian man and, without hesitation, punched him in the face, without him having time to react,” police officer and influencer Marian Godină recounted, who posted the footage of the incident. The delivery man, shocked, asks the aggressor what the problem is, and the young man replies in English: “Go back to your country, that’s the problem.” He then calls him “an invader.” According to Godină, the victim, “a young Nepalese man, very scared,” asked passersby for help. “The policeman caught him and restrained him. The delivery man called the police, my colleague calmed him down and told him that he was from the police. The aggressive young man justified his action by saying that he was defending his country. The attacker was detained for 24 hours and taken into custody,” Godină wrote in his post. The images were captured by the attacker, who had turned on his phone before approaching the victim. Police later confirmed the incident. “A police officer from Section 7, who was on his free time, caught a 20-year-old man red-handed while he was physically assaulting another young man, a foreign citizen. The police officer intervened promptly and efficiently, and the man, who tried to flee, was caught and immobilized,” the Capital Police reported. Following the administration of the evidence, the young man was detained for 24 hours, and will be presented to the magistrates on Wednesday, with a legal proposal, according to the Capital Police, the law enforcement officers also specified. AUR MP’s xenophobic incitement AUR MP Dan Tanasă published a message on his Facebook page last week that went viral, urging Romanians to stop accepting orders delivered by foreign couriers: “Reject the order if it is not delivered by a Romanian. Stop encouraging the import of unskilled workers from Asia and Africa. Wake up!” He then explained to HotNews that his post was related to the “large waves of migrants” from other European countries. “Refuse the order if it is not delivered by a Romanian. Stop encouraging the import of unskilled workers from Asia and Africa. Wake up!”, wrote the vice president of AUR on Facebook. His post gathered over 2,000 comments and twice as many reactions in four hours. Shortly after the message launched by the AUR leader, police officer Marian Godină announced on Facebook that he had filed a criminal complaint against deputy Dan Tanasă, for the crime of “incitement to violence, hatred or discrimination”. The National Council for Combating Discrimination (CNCD) also took action after the deputy’s message, Cătălin Raiu, a member of the CNCD’s board of directors, told HotNews.