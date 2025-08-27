Foreign Delivery Worker Punched in Bucharest, Told “Go Back to Your Country” – Attacker Arrested
A video posted on Facebook by police officer Marian Godină shows the moment a man punches a foreign delivery worker on a street in Bucharest, shouting, “Go back to your country” and “You are an invader.” The attacker tried to flee but was caught by an off-duty police officer, according to the footage, a detail confirmed by the Bucharest Police. The 20-year-old aggressor has been placed under preventive arrest for 30 days.
The incident occurred just days after AUR deputy Dan Tanasă posted a viral message on his Facebook page urging Romanians not to accept orders delivered by foreign couriers: “Refuse the order if it is not delivered by a Romanian. Stop encouraging the import of unskilled workers from Asia and Africa. Wake up!”
The Prosecutor’s Office attached to Sector 2 Court announced on Wednesday that criminal proceedings have been initiated against the aggressor for assault or other acts of violence committed for racial and xenophobic motives.
According to prosecutors, on Tuesday evening, around 10:30 p.m., on a street in Sector 2 of the Capital, the young man punched a citizen of Bangladeshi origin in the face, “for racial and xenophobic reasons, in order to force him to leave the country”. The victim suffered traumatic injuries that required 1-2 days of medical care. The aggressor was arrested on remand for 30 days.
