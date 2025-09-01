Foreign Worker in Coma After Brutal Beating in Cluj; Attacker Arrested
A man was placed under 30-day preventive arrest by the Cluj-Napoca Court after violently attacking a foreign worker in Romania, striking him on the head, back, and legs with a piece of wood. The victim was hospitalized and is in a coma, with investigators stating that his survival is uncertain. The incident occurred on the same day that, in Bucharest, a Bangladeshi delivery worker was assaulted by a 20-year-old man.
Representatives of the Prosecutor’s Office attached to the Cluj-Napoca Court announced on Monday that the man is being investigated for assault or other acts of violence. “Essentially, the defendant is accused of having, on August 26, 2025, at around 11:40 PM, near the railway crossing on Cantonului Street, struck the victim—a foreign citizen—multiple times with a blunt object, namely a piece of wood, hitting the head, back, and legs, causing traumatic injuries requiring 40–45 days of medical care,” prosecutors said. They requested preventive arrest, arguing that the man poses a threat to public order.
“In proposing preventive detention, the case prosecutor considered objective criteria for assessing the danger to public order, noting that the defendant used a blunt object to strike the victim on the head, back, and legs. The injuries require 40–45 days of medical care. Furthermore, according to case documents, the victim is currently in a coma, with no certainty of survival,” the Prosecutor’s Office added. They also emphasized that the perpetrator’s actions demonstrate extreme aggression.
“The defendant struck the victim while he was already on the ground, giving the act a high degree of danger and showing that the defendant is extremely aggressive. Additionally, he acted in a secluded, dark area and attacked a foreign worker in Romania, leaving him unconscious on the ground, indifferent to the consequences of his actions,” prosecutors stated.
The man appeared before the Cluj-Napoca Court, which ordered his preventive arrest for 30 days. On the same day, a Bangladeshi delivery worker in Bucharest was struck by a 20-year-old who demanded he return to his country, calling him an “invader” and filming the assault. That aggressor was also placed under 30-day preventive arrest.
Last week, police officer Marian Godină filed a criminal complaint against AUR deputy Dan Tanasă for incitement to violence, hatred, or discrimination, claiming the parliamentarian posted on Facebook: “Refuse the order if it is not delivered by a Romanian. Stop encouraging the import of unskilled workers from Asia and Africa. Wake up!!!” Godină stated that the post “clearly incites discrimination against workers from Asia and Africa.”
After the foreign delivery worker was attacked, AUR deputy Dan Tanasă reacted, saying that street violence in Bucharest and other cities does not need his posts to exist. He clarified that when he states we cannot accept the import of insecurity and wild practices, he is not targeting anyone based on origin, but rather expressing what he considers common-sense truth.
Another Romanian and a Nepalese were involved in the assault on the foreign worker
