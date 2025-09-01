A man was placed under 30-day preventive arrest by the Cluj-Napoca Court after violently attacking a foreign worker in Romania, striking him on the head, back, and legs with a piece of wood. The victim was hospitalized and is in a coma, with investigators stating that his survival is uncertain. The incident occurred on the same day that, in Bucharest, a Bangladeshi delivery worker was assaulted by a 20-year-old man.

Representatives of the Prosecutor’s Office attached to the Cluj-Napoca Court announced on Monday that the man is being investigated for assault or other acts of violence. “Essentially, the defendant is accused of having, on August 26, 2025, at around 11:40 PM, near the railway crossing on Cantonului Street, struck the victim—a foreign citizen—multiple times with a blunt object, namely a piece of wood, hitting the head, back, and legs, causing traumatic injuries requiring 40–45 days of medical care,” prosecutors said. They requested preventive arrest, arguing that the man poses a threat to public order.

“In proposing preventive detention, the case prosecutor considered objective criteria for assessing the danger to public order, noting that the defendant used a blunt object to strike the victim on the head, back, and legs. The injuries require 40–45 days of medical care. Furthermore, according to case documents, the victim is currently in a coma, with no certainty of survival,” the Prosecutor’s Office added. They also emphasized that the perpetrator’s actions demonstrate extreme aggression.

“The defendant struck the victim while he was already on the ground, giving the act a high degree of danger and showing that the defendant is extremely aggressive. Additionally, he acted in a secluded, dark area and attacked a foreign worker in Romania, leaving him unconscious on the ground, indifferent to the consequences of his actions,” prosecutors stated.

The man appeared before the Cluj-Napoca Court, which ordered his preventive arrest for 30 days. On the same day, a Bangladeshi delivery worker in Bucharest was struck by a 20-year-old who demanded he return to his country, calling him an “invader” and filming the assault. That aggressor was also placed under 30-day preventive arrest.

Last week, police officer Marian Godină filed a criminal complaint against AUR deputy Dan Tanasă for incitement to violence, hatred, or discrimination, claiming the parliamentarian posted on Facebook: “Refuse the order if it is not delivered by a Romanian. Stop encouraging the import of unskilled workers from Asia and Africa. Wake up!!!” Godină stated that the post “clearly incites discrimination against workers from Asia and Africa.”

After the foreign delivery worker was attacked, AUR deputy Dan Tanasă reacted, saying that street violence in Bucharest and other cities does not need his posts to exist. He clarified that when he states we cannot accept the import of insecurity and wild practices, he is not targeting anyone based on origin, but rather expressing what he considers common-sense truth.

Another Romanian and a Nepalese were involved in the assault on the foreign worker

Police state that in last week’s assault on a street in Cluj-Napoca, which sent a foreign worker to the hospital, two Nepali citizens and two Romanians were involved. One victim is in a coma, while the other Nepali received a slap. Only one of the Romanians, an 18-year-old, was remanded in custody, although both were initially detained. The arrested attacker’s lawyer claims he assaulted the foreign citizen because he and a friend allegedly made advances toward his girlfriend and sister while the two were walking on the street. The foreign worker who fell into a coma after being brutally beaten last week on a street in Cluj-Napoca is from Nepal, judicial sources told News.ro. He and his companion, also a Nepali citizen, work for De Longhi in Jucu, the sources added. According to Cluj Police officials, the assault stemmed from a conflict involving two foreign citizens and two Romanians. “According to initial checks, on the night of August 26–27, the two men, aged 25 and 30, were walking in the area when they were approached by unknown persons. Amid a spontaneous conflict, one was slapped, and the other was hit on the head with a blunt object. Police and ambulance teams intervened. One victim was taken to the hospital for treatment, while the other refused assistance,” Cluj County Police Inspectorate stated on Monday. Cluj Regional Transport Police identified the suspects on Saturday: two young men aged 18 and 20 from Cluj-Napoca and Apahida commune. “After collecting evidence, both were detained for 24 hours. On August 31, the judge ordered the preventive arrest for 30 days of the 18-year-old,” IPJ Cluj added. The arrested youth, Samir Lakatoș, who hospitalized the foreign worker with a wooden stick, has no criminal record. Isabela Maria Balogh, the lawyer who represented Lakatoș ex officio in the case, told journalists that the young man admits to assaulting the foreign citizen, explaining that the attack was triggered because the victim and another foreign citizen allegedly tried to “hit on” his sister and girlfriend on the street. According to the story presented by Samir Lakatoş to prosecutors and the court, his 16-year-old sister and her 14-year-old girlfriend went to a pharmacy open 24 hours a day shortly before midnight to buy medicine. The young man claims that on the way, the two met two Asian citizens who tried to talk to them “in a sexual way”, and one of them entered the personal space of the 14-year-old teenager, Lakatoş’s girlfriend. At that moment, the aggressor’s sister called her life partner. Lakatoş and his brother-in-law came to the place indicated by the 16-year-old girl, observing how Lakatoş’s girlfriend was still being pulled by her clothes by one of the strangers. According to what Lakatoş claimed to his lawyer, his brother-in-law went to one of the strangers, tried to talk to him, but the stranger hit him in the stomach. Then, Lakatos hit him in the face, and the foreigner fell, got up and left. The second foreign citizen remained there, and he was the one who was beaten. According to the lawyer, the aggressor used a thick stick, one meter long, with which he hit him over the head, over the legs and on the back.