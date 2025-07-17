Former Tourism Minister Elena Udrea Released from Prison

Former Tourism Minister Elena Udrea will be released from prison on Thursday, after the Prahova Court rejected the appeal filed by DNA Ploieşti against the decision of the Ploieşti Court regarding her conditional release. The ruling is final.

Elena Udrea will be released on parole. The former minister was imprisoned at the Târgșor Penitentiary for 3 years and one month. Udrea will leave prison on Thursday.

Elena Udrea argued her case before the judge. She spoke about the work she did behind bars and the activities she had: trying to help her cellmates, setting up reading clubs and teaching her colleagues to read and write, as well as to sew.

The DNA magistrate argued that Elena Udrea should remain behind bars for a while longer. She has only actually served 3 years of the total sentence she received in the Gala Bute case. In the prosecutor’s opinion, the former minister did not provide evidence that she had rehabilitated herself during the time she spent in detention, that she understood that she had broken the law, or that she regretted her actions.

On the other hand, Elena Udrea’s defense attorney argued in court that the hearing prosecutor was confusing publicly expressed regret regarding an act for which a person was convicted with rehabilitation during the period of detention. The lawyer even gave examples of other former convicted politicians who had benefited from conditional release in the past: Adrian Năstase and Liviu Dragnea, who never publicly admitted that they had broken the law, but nevertheless benefited from conditional release.

In the reasoning behind the decision issued by the Ploiești Court, it is stated that Elena Udrea showed solid evidence of rehabilitation, had no disciplinary sanctions, maintained consistently positive behavior throughout her prison term, and was rewarded on 16 occasions.

“According to the assessment prepared by the prison administration, the court notes that the petitioner—convicted individual—displayed consistently positive conduct throughout the execution of her sentence, showed respect for institutional rules, adapted well to the prison environment, and actively participated in educational and psychosocial support programs,” the court’s motivation states.

An analysis of the official report issued by the Conditional Release Commission at the Ploiești-Târgșorul Nou Women’s Penitentiary confirms that Udrea demonstrated clear signs of reform and was proposed for conditional release, noting that the legal conditions stipulated by Article 59 of the 1969 Criminal Code were met.

The court also emphasized that the former minister maintained regular contact with her family support network, receiving both material and emotional support from relatives and close acquaintances—an element considered favorable for her reintegration into society after release.

In terms of education and psychosocial engagement, Udrea was actively and consistently involved in the programs offered during her detention, successfully completing several of them. Her involvement, the report adds, “reflects a genuine interest in rehabilitation and an acknowledgment of the consequences of her actions.”

Throughout her sentence, Elena Udrea received no disciplinary sanctions and was rewarded 16 times—the most recent on May 16, the document notes.

Additionally, it is mentioned that she has a minor daughter under her care, toward whom she has both legal and moral responsibilities related to support, upbringing, and education.

According to the court document, the financial damages in her case were partially repaid, and for the remaining amount, asset freezes were imposed, with full recovery expected through the liquidation of those assets.

Udrea after being released: “Prison is very hard, prison does not rehabilitate you”

Upon leaving Târgșor Penitentiary, Udrea spoke about the conditions in the penitentiary, saying that “prison is very hard“, and said that she can’t wait to get to her little daughter, who visited her 125 times in prison: “The first thing I do when I get home is wait to see Eva. It’s a surprise for her, I told her so many times that I would come.”

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart. It’s wonderful. I thank God that this ordeal is over. It’s hard even for a month here, let alone 3 years and four months in a row. I considered it a trial from God, I thank my little girl for resisting. She spent 4 years of her childhood and almost all the holidays in prison. I thank my mother, my husband, my lawyers,” said Elena Udrea upon leaving prison.

She said she wanted to stay in Romania: “I returned to Romania when I could not, with the hope that I would also be retried, after in 2018 the CCR said that I was tried illegally, but it didn’t happen. If I came then, I will do the same now, I will stay here. I want to raise my child in Romania.”

Asked if she has any regrets, Udrea said that she did the Bute Gala “with pride and maybe that’s a sin”: “I wanted to do what no one in Romania could do. If I knew that this was the cost and that I would be away from my child for 4 years, I wouldn’t have done this. Prison is very hard, the conditions here in Târgșor. They are women, they are mothers. Sure, they made mistakes. But who is without sin? 10% of here are on deferral, meaning they meet the conditions but are not released. There are not enough activities because there is a lack of staff. In cells of 8, there are 14 women, sometimes it is 50 degrees in the cell”.

Udrea also said that “prison does not rehabilitate you, and simply buries people here for years”: “I am rehabilitated, I told you that I would not do the Gala Bute anymore. I was illegally tried, as the CCR said. I say what three judges from the High Court said, that it is a problem. If these judges say this, how could I say anything else?”.

ANAF has to recover RON 9 M from Udrea

More precisely, the National Agency for Fiscal Administration (ANAF) has to recover from Elena Udrea a damage of 9 million lei that the former minister was forced to pay, following the conviction to 6 years in prison. Thus, ANAF has put her assets up for auction again.

ANAF wants to sell a 5,000 sq m plot of land belonging to Elena Udrea, located in Sector 1 of the capital, in the area of Lake Străulești, writes the Profit newspaper. The starting price is 4.75 million lei including VAT. The agency previously tried to sell the plot in 2023, but with an almost double price of 9 million lei.

The tax authorities also have 40 hectares of agricultural land for sale that Elena Udrea started buying in 2013 in Călărași County, located in three communes: Sohatu, Sărulești and Gurbanești, a short distance from the famous Nana lands owned by the family of former president Traian Băsescu. For these plots, ANAF wants to obtain 1.9 million lei. If there are no offers at these ANAF auctions, the rule says that the initial price must decrease successively by 25% until it reaches 50% of the initial price, and from here, even if the sale is not successful, the price cannot be reduced any further.