The Foundation Conservation Carpathia and the Administration of Šumava National Park have signed a cooperation agreement for the next five years, providing for the exchange of knowledge and mutual support in research activities, species monitoring, conservation, and the restoration of affected areas. The document was signed in Vimperk, at the park administration’s headquarters, by Mgr. Pavel Hubený, Director of Šumava National Park, together with Barbara and Christoph Promberger, Executive Directors of Foundation Conservation Carpathia.

A European Cooperation for Biodiversity and Sustainable Development

The largest national park in the Czech Republic and the most ambitious private conservation project in Romania are collaborating to protect biodiversity, restore habitats, involve local communities, and develop educational, ecotourism, training, and communication programs. The partnership also seeks the exchange of experience to create sustainable economic mechanisms that support local communities.

By signing this agreement with Šumava National Park, Foundation Conservation Carpathia is expanding its European collaborations, after concluding in 2022 a similar partnership with the Bavarian Forest National Park in Germany, thus highlighting its commitment to creating a transnational network dedicated to protecting forest ecosystems and sustainable development.

As part of the partnership, study visits will be organized for stakeholders from project areas—authorities, researchers, journalists, and employees of the two organizations—to directly observe how a national park functions when well integrated into the social and economic landscape.

Voices from the Partnership

“For us, collaboration with Foundation Conservation Carpathia is a source of inspiration. We see how a private conservation initiative seeks to create a national park in the way we imagined Šumava National Park back in the early 1990s. The fact that it is a private initiative means it consistently follows its chosen direction and clearly states its objectives from the beginning. I emphasize this aspect because, in Šumava, at the beginning, the state did not have a very clear vision of nature protection,” said Pavel Hubený, Director of Šumava National Park.

“At the same time, the foundation involves local communities in shaping the future national park. It provides support for them to capitalize on local products and creates jobs for many, while also running a program for managing conflicts with wildlife.”

“In addition, the area managed by Foundation Conservation Carpathia has much in common with Šumava National Park. Here too, spruce is present across large areas, and the bark beetle (Ips typographus) is also found. There are also many forests that grew after the original ones were cut, as well as forests established on abandoned pastures and meadows, or on former agricultural lands,” added Pavel Hubený.

In turn, Christoph Promberger, Executive Director of Foundation Conservation Carpathia, emphasized the importance of the partnership:

“We are delighted with this new partnership with Šumava National Park, a benchmark model in Central Europe in terms of nature conservation and community involvement. The expertise gained over more than 30 years of managing a large protected area brings essential value to our conservation efforts and to our vision of creating a National Park in the Făgăraș Mountains. We are convinced that we can learn a great deal from the way they have managed to integrate nature, communities, and the local economy into a functional and sustainable model.”

Šumava National Park – Part of Europe’s Green Roof

Šumava National Park was established in 1991 and is the largest national park in the Czech Republic, with an area of 68,460 hectares. Located in the southwest of the country, along the border with Germany and Austria, the park stretches across the Šumava Mountains and, together with the Bavarian Forest National Park (Bayerischer Wald) in Germany, forms one of the largest wilderness areas in Central Europe.

The landscape of Šumava National Park is dominated by mountain forests of spruce, fir, and beech, alongside peat bogs, alpine meadows, and wetlands that sustain remarkable biodiversity.

Although in the early years after its establishment some local communities regarded the park with reluctance, the relationship gradually improved as they became involved in management decisions and concrete economic benefits emerged. Today, Šumava National Park attracts more than 1.8 million visitors annually and contributes significantly to the regional economy.

Ecotourism activities, themed trails, guided tours, and educational programs support not only biodiversity conservation but also job creation and sustainable development in the area. A distinctive feature of the park is the Boubínský primeval forest, where nature has evolved without human intervention for centuries, creating a wild and authentic ecosystem.