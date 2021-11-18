Four dead, other four injured following explosion at the weapons facility in Babeni, Valcea

An explosion took place on Thursday at the Băbeni weapons factory, Vâlcea county. According to Vâlcea Inspectorate for Emergency Situations, an antipersonnel mine exploded during an ammunition detonation operation.

Four people died following the blast, three men and a woman. Other four people were injured, but they are conscious and were taken to the hospital.

“The four dead people, according to the information so far, were working to detonate some anti-personnel mines. The investigation is ongoing. The 4 injured people are in a stable, conscious state,” said the director of the Vâlcea Ambulance Service, Octavian Fulger.

The Băbeni weapons facility is mainly focused on military technology. It is a certified company as a supplier for the Romanian Ministry of Defense and for NATO.

This is not the first explosion at the Băbeni Mechanical Plant. In May 2019, a 22-year-old employee lost his life while trying to dismantle a projectile.