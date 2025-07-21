Four detained after protest in Bucharest: “Round 2 Back” and A1 Blocked

Hundreds Protest in Bucharest’s Victory Square: Clashes with Gendarmes, Knife Found, and a Truck Blocks A1 Highway.

Several hundred people protested against the government on Sunday in Bucharest’s Victory Square, chanting slogans in support of Călin Georgescu. During the demonstration, multiple scuffles broke out with the gendarmerie, with four officers reportedly injured, according to the authorities. One man was caught carrying a knife, while another arrived with a van full of sacks of potatoes, allegedly intending to distribute them during the protest, the Bucharest Gendarmerie said.

The gendarmerie and police issued fines of 72,942 lei and opened six criminal cases after Sunday’s protests in Piața Victoriei and on the A1 highway. Four people were detained.

The protest ended after 8:00 PM. Anamaria Gavrilă, a member of Parliament and leader of the POT party, also took part in the demonstration. Throughout the day, she shared images and messages from the protest, including the slogan:

“Round two, back!” is not just a protest slogan. It reflects the inner state of the Romanian people.”

Gavrilă also criticized the police and gendarmerie, writing:

“The gendarmerie and police should step aside. People want to protest, and we should let them! Law enforcement is not there to protect politicians, but to protect citizens!”

In another post, she accused the “paid media” of discrediting public movements:

“Anyone who stands up is denigrated and mocked. Protesters are labeled as aggressive, and citizens as extremists. We rise and we will NOT give up!”

According to the gendarmerie, during the protest, police identified and attempted to detain a person previously involved in violent acts. The individual resisted violently when officers tried to escort him to a police vehicle, requiring intervention by gendarmes. Another individual struck an officer during the incident. Both were taken to the police station for further legal proceedings.

Bucharest’s Gendarmerie confirmed that four gendarmes were assaulted during the demonstration. The institution reiterated that while the right to protest is guaranteed, it must be exercised peacefully and within the bounds of the law.

“Any form of aggression against law enforcement is unacceptable and will be firmly sanctioned in accordance with the law,” the Gendarmerie emphasized.

“During the protest in Victory Square, when the public order barricade was breached, four gendarmes were physically assaulted by protestors. Based on video footage and other evidence, those responsible will be identified and legal action will follow,” added the Bucharest Gendarmerie.

Earlier in the day, the Bucharest-bound side of the A1 Bucharest–Pitești Highway was blocked after a truck driver stopped his TIR across the road and climbed onto the cab, waving the Romanian flag. Dozens of vehicles were unable to pass.