Four localities near Bucharest in lockdown

The Ilfov County Council for Emergency Situations have proposed lockdown to be enforced in two localities near Bucharest: town of Bragadiru and Chiajna commune starting Friday, November 20, at 22:00hrs.

The infection rate in these two localities has been 10.1/1,000 inhabitants in Chiajna and 9.48/1,000 in Bragadiru.

Other two localities near the Capital, Berceni and Clinceni had been quarantined on Thursday, after the infection rate had passed over 10 per 1,000 inhabitants.