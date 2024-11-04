Four Romanians Missing as Spain Flood Death Toll Rises to 217
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) from Bucharest informed on Sunday evening that four Romanian citizens, out of the 16 reported previously, are still missing following the floods in Spain.
The other Romanian citizens, about whom initially there was no information, are safe. The Spanish authorities have not confirmed, until now, the information that appeared in the public space regarding the death of some Romanian citizens, states the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Meanwhile, the death toll in Spain’s floods has reached 217 people.
