France sends 500 troops to Romania, armored vehicle battalion, combat vehicles

France will relocate 500 troops to Romania in NATO following Russian invasion of neighboring Ukraine, French Army Chief of Staff General Thierry Burkhard announced on Friday night.

“NATO has decided to strengthen its presence, to send a very clear sign of strategic solidarity, to position forces in Romania,” General Burkhard told an interview with Radio France Internationale and France 24.

France “has offered (…) to take over the role of nation-framework, that is, of the leading country, in order to soon deploy a battalion in Romania”, he added.

“We will relocate about 500 people, with armored vehicles, combat vehicles, to offer support to Romania, but also to bring the message of strategic solidarity from all NATO members,” the chief of staff said.