Free 4G internet and licenses in educational platform for remote courses to teachers and students

Telekom Romania offers free 4G internet and licenses in the Adservio educational platform, to teachers, students and parents, by the end of the year.

By the end of the year, Telekom Romania, together with its partner Adservio, offers free 4G internet and licenses in the educational management platform Adservio, a unique digital solution that ensures the continuity of the educational process, even from a distance. Thus, all interested schools can benefit from an integrated educational package containing licenses for the Adservio platform and unlimited 4G internet.

The Adservio platform covers the functionalities indicated by the Ministry of Education and Research for the next period by organizing online courses, managing course support materials and topics, scoring in the virtual catalog and informing parents through automatic reports on the evolution and activity of the students.

Through this unique platform, with over 300,000 users from over 200 schools across the country, it ensures:

catalog in electronic format;

transmission of themes and projects online;

assessing students and scoring them;

creating and distributing tests online;

direct communication between students, parents, teachers, principals and the School Inspectorate;

distribution of lessons and teaching resources needed;

distribution of reports to the School Inspectorate and the Ministry of Education.

The platform can be used in both the desktop version and the mobile application.

In addition, teachers and students have free Microsoft Office 365 solution to support video courses. This package is specially created for the academic environment and offers Exchange Online (email), SharePoint Online and OneDrive for Business (for document storage and management), Teams (collaboration, instant messaging, and audio-video conferencing), Office Online and Office for mobile devices.

The announcement comes after schools in Romania have been closed until March 22 and the suspension of classes might be extended even more over coronavirus crisis.