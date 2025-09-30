Participants will benefit from 115 hours of programming and Artificial Intelligence (AI) training, as well as the computers needed to complete the program.

People with severe and significant mobility disabilities from any city in Romania are invited to register for Techable, the IT program developed by Betfair Romania Development to support the participants’ integration into Romania’s IT industry. Now in its 2nd edition, Techable is designed for those who want to develop new skills that can help them in finding employment opportunities, as well as for those already working in the tech field and wish to advance in their careers.

Registrations are open until the 26th of October, 2025, through the following link: https://digitalstack.ro/proiecte/techable

There is a high number of young people with severe and significant mobility disabilities who are developing their own projects or are interested in applying for jobs that require advanced digital skills, so there is a need for a dedicated program and mentors to support them in the learning process. This conclusion from the first edition of Techable, held last year, helped organizers refine the content of the 115 course hours that will be offered in the 2025 edition. Therefore, students will go through modules on artificial intelligence usage, introductory programming courses, and those who reach the final stage will be able to specialize in web front-end development.

- Advertisement -

Each stage of the program will be held online, with specialized trainers and only requires access to a stable internet connection. Selected participants will receive the necessary laptops to participate in courses from Caiac SMile, the social partner of the program. To register for selection, interested individuals must be at least 18 years old, have minimal computer operation knowledge, and basic English language skills. The program is open to any person with a type of severe or significant mobility disability, as long as it allows computer operation.

“When we talk about technology, disabilities should not represent a barrier. Techable has managed, so far, to help dozens of people with mobility disabilities build new skills, and for us it was a lesson about dedication and ambition. This second edition is the chance to build on the success of the first generation of students and to show once again that barriers disappear when you have access to the right resources and support.” says Radu Miclăuș, General Manager of Betfair Romania Development.

In 2024, over 100 people registered for the Techable preliminary selection, and 54 participants completed at least one stage of the program. In the end, 10 of them managed to obtain the ANC certification as IT systems engineers. Pace adaptation, working on more complex technologies that are difficult to learn without mentors, and access to a community that shares the same life experiences were among the most appreciated things mentioned by participants.

Techable is a program developed by Betfair Romania Development in collaboration with Digital Stack and the social partner, Caiac SMile. All the details about the 2025 edition are available at https://digitalstack.ro/proiecte/techable