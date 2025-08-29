Ukrainian citizens residing in Romania will have free access to Romanian language courses through a program launched today by the Romanian Cultural Institute (ICR), the Embassy of Ukraine, and the National Confederation for Female Entrepreneurship (CONAF). The announcement was made during a conference held at the Romanian Cultural Institute headquarters, on the occasion of the signing of the tripartite partnership agreement. The event emphasized the educational and cultural role of this collaboration dedicated to Ukrainian citizens residing in Romania.

The courses, designed exclusively for Ukrainian citizens living in Romania, will be conducted online. Enrollment is open until September 19, 2025, and the training sessions will take place between September 29 and December 3, 2025.

Celebrated annually on August 31, Romanian Language Day is an opportunity to highlight the beauty and expressiveness of the language, as well as its role in connecting Romanian communities abroad with the international cultural space. The Romanian Cultural Institute marks Romanian Language Day through an extensive program of events across its branches, reaffirming the importance of language as a vector of identity, culture, and intercultural dialogue.

Liviu Sebastian Jicman, President of the Romanian Cultural Institute:

“Learning the Romanian language is both a chance for integration and a way to better understand one another. The ICR Strategy for 2022–2026 highlights that Romanian is spoken by over 30 million people, and knowledge of the language is not only an advantage for those living in Romania but also an opportunity to communicate in a European language that, in some countries, ranks as the second or third most spoken. I am glad that we are developing this collaboration with the Embassy of Ukraine and CONAF, and that we can provide a program dedicated to Ukrainians in Romania, complementing other cultural initiatives through which we support Romanian language and culture in Ukraine.”

H.E. Ihor Prokopchuk, Ambassador of Ukraine to Romania:

“Supporting the learning of Romanian by Ukrainian citizens means not only facilitating their integration into social life but also affirming the shared European values that unite Ukraine and Romania. I express my gratitude to the Romanian Cultural Institute for this fruitful collaboration and for the willingness to carry out joint projects that bring our peoples closer and open new perspectives.”

Cristina Chiriac, President of C.O.N.A.F.:

“By signing this agreement, we are building an infrastructure of trust. The partnership between the Romanian Cultural Institute, the Embassy of Ukraine, and CONAF is proof that solidarity can become an institution, and empathy – a functional policy. Inclusion is the only worthy path for a society that wants to remain humane. We are talking about Romanian language courses offered free of charge to Ukrainian refugee women, but also about a national test of maturity. If we view the 186,000 refugees only as a burden, we will lose a huge resource of intelligence and resilience. If we integrate them, we will gain workforce, trust, demographic balance, and social stability. Romania has a rare chance: to become a model of inclusion in a Europe shaken by crises. But to achieve this, we must embrace a simple truth – declarative solidarity is no longer enough. We need an infrastructure of inclusion, public policies, and genuine partnerships between the state, business, and civil society. Empowering Hope was born from the conviction that change begins with each of us. But the destiny of this project is not to remain an isolated exercise, but to become a national norm. This is how we will show the world – and above all ourselves – that Romania has the strength to lead through responsibility and vision.”

Through this initiative, ICR, the Embassy of Ukraine, and CONAF aim to promote the values of multilingualism and interculturality, contribute to social cohesion, and support strengthening Romania’s image as an open and inclusive space. The program addresses the needs of a continuously growing community in Romania and seeks to facilitate the social and professional integration of Ukrainian citizens. Mastery of the Romanian language is an essential tool for accessing public services, integration into the labor market, education, and, ultimately, for an independent and dignified life.

The Romanian Cultural Institute regularly organizes in Bucharest and in its branches extensive Romanian language courses for foreigners, offered both in person and online, on a paid basis. Module III/2025 will begin in Bucharest on September 22, with registration open until September 12. Certification sessions for Romanian as a foreign language are held in Bucharest, at the Institute’s international branches, and at Babeș-Bolyai University in Cluj-Napoca. ICR also provides Romanian language courses abroad, both for foreigners and for children in Romanian communities outside the country. At the Institute’s headquarters, the exhibition The Image of the Word – Drawing the Romanian Language is on view from August 28 to September 25, 2025, and can be visited Monday to Saturday, from 10:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Additional information and enrollment details:

www.icr.ro/pagini/cursuri-gratuite-de-limba-romana-pentru-cetateni-ucraineni-rezidenti-in-romania