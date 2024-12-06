“Freedom, freedom” and “Europe, Europe” were shouted by thousands of people at the pro-democracy rally held in University Square
“Freedom, freedom,” was the chant most often heard on Thursday evening in the capital’s University Square, where thousands of people gathered for a pro-democracy and pro-Europe rally ahead of Sunday’s decisive presidential election. On the stage set up in the Square, several voices from civil society – actors, singers, civic activists – sent out calls to vote and insisted on the important moment our country is in. “Romania says no to extremists and fascism. We want Europe and European values,” was their message.
