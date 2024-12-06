“I’m glad to see that you understand what needs to be done so that our lives can continue in the freedom that you demand so strongly and for which we will have to vote on Sunday,” said the 91-year-old actor.

“Contrary to the threats I received just today, a threat with axes to the head and I will be lynched and trampled – my bloody footprints, my bloody remains will be trampled by people, that’s what I was told, I can’t find the message anymore or it was deleted – contrary to these messages and threats, on Sunday I will repeat the vote I gave two weeks ago and I will vote again, and God willing it will be definitive, for Elena Lasconi. I urge you, choose this path, Lasconi, it’s a smaller detour, through Câmpulung it’s closer than through Moscow,” Victor Rebengiuc told thousands of people in University Square.