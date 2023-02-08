Freezing cold in 13 counties. How will be the weather in Bucharest?

Meteorologists warn that from Wednesday to Saturday the weather will be particularly cold in 13 counties of Transylvania, Maramureș and Moldova, with minimum temperatures reaching minus 25 degrees. And in the rest of the country, the mornings will be locally frosty.

During February 8-11, a yellow cold code is valid, the National Meteorology Administration warns. In most parts of Transylvania, Maramureș and Moldova, the weather will be particularly cold, especially at night and in the morning, and the minimum temperatures will generally be between -25C and -18C degrees.

The nights and mornings will be locally frosty in the rest of the country as well, so the minimum temperatures will mostly be between -18 and -8 degrees.

Frosty weather in Bucharest till Sunday

The weather will be very cold until Sunday in Bucharest. Minimum temperatures drop to minus 10 degrees Celsius, according to the special forecast issued by meteorologists for the Capital.

From this morning until Sunday at 10:00, the weather will be cold, frosty during the nights and mornings. There will be maximum temperatures of 0…4 degrees and minimum temperatures of -8…-6 degrees, lower in the peri-urban area to around -10 degrees.

The sky will be cloudy throughout Wednesday when there will be some light snow, then it will become more clear. The wind will blow weak and moderate, according to meteorologists.