French nuclear aircraft carrier, Charles de Gaulle, currently in the Mediterranean, to be repositioned closer to Romania

France has decided to reposition its nuclear aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle, located in the Mediterranean Sea, closer to Romania, in the context of the war in Ukraine, bfmtv.com reports.

The reason why the aircraft carrier will move closer to Romania is to “carry out air police missions, reconnaissance and intelligence gathering,” French Defense Minister Florence Parly told BFMTV.

The planes on Charles de Gaulle will fly “in a northerly direction, towards the territory of Romania, in surveillance and deterrence missions”, Parly said.

At the same time, the French Ministry of Defense announced that the French army would monitor the conduct of the conflict in Ukraine “being prepared for any eventuality”.

The French aircraft carrier cannot enter the Black Sea due to the provisions of the Montreux Convention.

The Montreux Convention, concluded in 1936, which gives Turkey control over the Bosphorus and Dardanelles straits, authorizes the free passage of ships through the straits, but limits their number and size. The document also limits the duration of their presence in the area in the case of military ships.

As a general rule, warships from countries outside the region, weighing more than 10,000 tons, may not enter the Black Sea. If several vessels of the same country enter the Black Sea, their total tonnage shall not exceed 45,000 tons. In addition, ships from countries outside the region may not remain in the Black Sea for more than 21 consecutive days.

Aircraft carriers – such as the French Charles de Gaulle – have no access, and states sending ships to the Black Sea must announce their intentions to Turkey in advance.