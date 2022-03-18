Frontex, European Border Police and Coast Guard Agency to send agents to Moldova. The Czech Republic no longer receives refugees from Ukraine

The EU signed an agreement with the Republic of Moldova on Thursday, with immediate application, which allows Frontex agents to help the border police in this country, overwhelmed by the influx of refugees from Ukraine, the European Commission announced.

the European Union signed a legally binding agreement with the Republic of Moldova on border management cooperation between Moldovan border guards and the European Border and Coast Guard Agency (Frontex). The agreement was signed on behalf of the EU by Ylva Johansson, Commissioner for Home Affairs and by Philippe Léglise-Costa representing the French Presidency of the Council and, on behalf of the Republic of Moldova by Daniela Morari, Moldovan Ambassador to the European Union.

Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson said: “Moldovan actions in receiving and hosting people fleeing war in Ukraine have been impressive. Since the beginning of the war, Moldova has received the highest number of refugees per capita in the region. The EU stands by Moldova – through humanitarian support via the Civil Protection Mechanism, pledges to transfer people to EU Member States and now today through this agreement signed today, the EU will provide further assistance to support border management with the actual deployment of Frontex border guards in the territory of Moldova, to work hand in hand with Moldovan border guards in the performance of their work.”

Of the over 3 million people who have so far fled from the Russian invasion of Ukraine, more than 300,000 persons so far have sought safety in Moldova. Moldovan border guards are facing challenges both in view of the high number of arrivals and sharing a border with an active war zone.

To support the Moldovan authorities to address these challenges, this agreement will allow for increased deployment of Frontex teams, the EC explains. Their tasks will include border management support. This could encompass: screening, registration and identity checks of people crossing the border and border surveillance tasks, working hand in hand with the Moldovan authorities, as well as help in the collection and exchange of information. This could help support the transfer of persons to EU Member States in the context of the Solidarity Platform.

Czech Republic says it no longer can receive refugees

On the other hand, the Czech Republic said it no longer can receive refugees from Ukraine due to the lack of resources to cope with large flows that entered the country so far.

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala announced on Thursday that his country can no longer receive refugees from Ukraine because it is struggling to cope with a huge influx of people fleeing the war, informs BBC.

Since the beginning of the Russian invasion in Ukraine, 270,000 Ukrainian refugees have arrived in the Czech Republic.

PM Petr Fiala argued the government had run out of resources. The Czech officials intend to release long term residence permits for the Ukrainian refugees already in the country.