Frost alert this weekend. Temperatures climb down to minus 12C in Bucharest

The National Meteorology Administration has issued a frost alert during this weekend, both in the morning and at night. The alert is valid in most part of the country from Saturday, 02:00hrs through Sunday, 10:00hrs.

Temperatures will climb down to minus 10C and even to minus 15C in northeastern, central, and southern country. There will be minus 22C in the depression areas. Due to the freezing cold there will be also glazed frost conditions.

In Bucharest, temperatures will be also negative, climbing down to minus 12C at night. Maximum temperatures will range form 3C to 4C on Friday. The sky will be cloudy and there will be moderate snowfalls, with a new snow layer of 2 to 5cm to lay down. The wind will blow with 25-40kmph.

There will be no more than zero C degrees on Saturday, with minus 8C- minus 12C at night, and even colder at the outskirts: minus 17C-minus 15C, with ice in store.