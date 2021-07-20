Further restrictions to be waved as of August 1

Further restrictions will be lifted as of August 1, mainly referring to the open air events, yet, wearing face masks in indoor spaces will still be mandatory, PM Florin Cîțu announced on Tuesday. His statements come as experts warn over a “much more aggressive” fourth wave of the pandemic.

“We are not getting rid of the mask indoors yet. The restrictions to be relaxed relate more to open air events. The hour doesn’t change, 02:00hrs remains. Not so many restrictions will be lifted“, PM Florin Cîţu stated.

In his turn, the coordinator of the national vaccination campaign, Valeriu Gheorghiţă, said that experts estimate that, by the end of August, the Delta variant of the coronavirus will become dominant, including in Europe, while in Romania there will be a rise in the number of infections, slowly, but gradually.

“As far as the existing data show, we know that the Delta strain is more contagious, the variant has a transmission twice higher than the initial parental strain, by 60% more contagious than the Alfa strain (…)

Experts indeed expect that the fourth wave of the pandemic will more aggressive than the current waves, with the level of population immunity and the level of vaccination making the differences”, Gheorghiţă underlined.