Gabriela Scutea, proposed for the Prosecutor General and Giorgiana Hosu for DIICOT, get negative opinion from CSM

The Superior Council of Magistracy (CSM) has given negative opinion to prosecutor Gabriela Scutea, proposed to take over the position of Prosecutor General, and to Giorgiana Hosu, proposed to take the helm of the Directorate for Investigating Organised Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT). The only one who got a favorable opinion was Crin Bologa, proposed for the National Anti-Corruption Directorate (DNA).

The proposals have been made by Justice minister Catalin Predoiu. The CSM’s opinions are not mandatory, but they though go to Cotroceni, for the President of Romania has the final call on the proposals.

Iohannis can name the three magistrates proposed for the main prosecutor’s offices in Romania even if the CSM’s opinions are negative.



“We considered also the written file, the management plans of the candidates, their previous expertise”, explained the minister. “We focused less on the capacity to talk, to advocate. It seems things have been quite the opposite at CSM. From now on, it’s the President’s call“, said Predoiu.

Gabriela Scutea – Prosecutor General



„Gabriela Scutea had the most solid performance and the most sold and resolute file. She is a prosecutor who has nothing to hide. It has been the best project among those presented”, said Justice minister Predoiu on January 21 when he advanced the proposals, adding that Scutea has presented the best management plan and that she knows CVM very well.

Gabriela Scutea was deputy prosecutor general during Laura Codruta Kovesi’s mandate (2006-2013). She also was High Representative of the Justice Ministry to the European Commission (2013-2016) and state secretary at the Justice Ministry during 2016-2017.

Elena- Giorgiana Hosu – DIICOT

Giorgiana Hosu is currently deputy chief prosecutor of DIICOT and has a 20 years experience. She had previously led for five year the Service for combating the financial macro-crimes of DIICOT. She instrumented such cases as Omar Hayssam and Sorin Beraru and she is currently handling the Caracal case.

Crin-Nicu Bologa – DNA

Crin Bologa was deputy chief prosecutor at the Salaj Prosecutor’s Office and led DNA Cluj during 2005 and 2008. He has been prosecutor since 1996.

Minister Predoiu argued that Crin Bologa knows DNA very well and that he presented “a complete management plan, with applied solutions”. According to the minister, Bologa “brings in the guarantee that the anti-corruption fight will go on strongly”.

Controversies

Radio Europa Liberă reported on Monday that Giorgiana Hosu’s 80-year-old mom, was, until last year, share holder in the offshore company coordinated by her husband and step son. Retired, Suzana Rinu was business partner in this offshore firm in Liechtenstein for five years.

Today, Giorgiana Hosu refused to comment the information. “I will ask you to allow me not to explain the actions and deeds of another person, even if that person is my mother”, Hossu told journalists.