Gamers of Ukraine Serve as Drone Operators of the Armed Forces of Ukraine  

Now, several thousand drones are in the service of the armed forces of Ukraine: both Bayraktars and not-so-famous ones. They are used so often in tactical combat that a drone plant has already begun to be built in Ukraine. Having a drone is important, but being able to fly it is even more important.

According to the deputy minister of defense of Ukraine, Anton Gerashchenko, most military drone operators in the Ukrainian army are gamers. Their experience, abstract and multi-layered vision of space, and the ability to calculate wind resistance and distance bring success in battles against the enemy. CNN even did a feature on our gamer heroes.

