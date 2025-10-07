Gate Used by Michael the Brave Unearthed in Alba Iulia
Archaeologists from the National Museum of the Union in Alba Iulia, led by archaeologist Anca Timofan, made what could be called the discovery of the year: they found the famous gate through which Michael the Brave entered the Medieval Citadel on November 1, 1599, informs Alba24.
Moreover, under the archaeological remains of the medieval gate, the main gate of the Roman fort, built by the XIII Gemina Legion, was also discovered. The archaeological discoveries were made on the Capistrano bastion, in the eastern area of the Alba Iulia Citadel. The ruins of the medieval St. George gate were built over the main gate (Porta Praetoria) of the XIII Gemina legion fort.
