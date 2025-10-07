Gate Used by Michael the Brave Unearthed in Alba Iulia

Thus, in the three archaeological sections opened on the bastion, researchers uncovered structures belonging to several historical periods: the Roman era (the castrum of the 13th Legion Gemina, 2nd–3rd centuries AD), the early medieval period (9th–12th centuries), the period of the Principality of Transylvania (16th–17th centuries), and the Habsburg rule (18th–19th centuries).

The gate through which Michael the Brave (Mihai Viteazul) entered — known as St. George’s Gate — holds great symbolic significance in Romanian national history, being immortalized in numerous works of art (by Constantin Lecca, Sava Henția, Stoica Dumitrescu) as the site of his triumphant entry into the Fortress of Bălgrad (Alba Iulia) on November 1, 1599, according to Alba24.

The team behind the discoveries:

Dr. Anca Timofan (scientific coordinator), Dr. Anca-Daniela Matiș (archaeology), Teodor Muntean (photogrammetric documentation), Cosmin Vesa (archaeological topography), Dr. Dan Anghel, Dr. Sidonia Olea, Sorin Șerban, Valentin Deleanu, Radu-Andrei Sebeni (artifact restoration), Dana Zudor, Dr. Monica Druță (conservation), Iosif Năcreală, Gheorghe Pâclișan, Cosmin Tomotaș, Florea Ciprian, Florea Lucrețiu (excavation team), and Ciprian Badea (Faculty of History – University of Bucharest).

Who was Michael the Brave?