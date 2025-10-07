- Advertisement -

SOCIETY & PEOPLE

Gate Used by Michael the Brave Unearthed in Alba Iulia

By Romania Journal
0

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Archaeologists from the National Museum of the Union in Alba Iulia, led by archaeologist Anca Timofan, made what could be called the discovery of the year: they found the famous gate through which Michael the Brave entered the Medieval Citadel on November 1, 1599, informs Alba24.

- Your advertising could be here -

Moreover, under the archaeological remains of the medieval gate, the main gate of the Roman fort, built by the XIII Gemina Legion, was also discovered. The archaeological discoveries were made on the Capistrano bastion, in the eastern area of ​​the Alba Iulia Citadel. The ruins of the medieval St. George gate were built over the main gate (Porta Praetoria) of the XIII Gemina legion fort.

ChatGPT said:

Thus, in the three archaeological sections opened on the bastion, researchers uncovered structures belonging to several historical periods: the Roman era (the castrum of the 13th Legion Gemina, 2nd–3rd centuries AD), the early medieval period (9th–12th centuries), the period of the Principality of Transylvania (16th–17th centuries), and the Habsburg rule (18th–19th centuries).

The gate through which Michael the Brave (Mihai Viteazul) entered — known as St. George’s Gate — holds great symbolic significance in Romanian national history, being immortalized in numerous works of art (by Constantin Lecca, Sava Henția, Stoica Dumitrescu) as the site of his triumphant entry into the Fortress of Bălgrad (Alba Iulia) on November 1, 1599, according to Alba24.

The team behind the discoveries:
Dr. Anca Timofan (scientific coordinator), Dr. Anca-Daniela Matiș (archaeology), Teodor Muntean (photogrammetric documentation), Cosmin Vesa (archaeological topography), Dr. Dan Anghel, Dr. Sidonia Olea, Sorin Șerban, Valentin Deleanu, Radu-Andrei Sebeni (artifact restoration), Dana Zudor, Dr. Monica Druță (conservation), Iosif Năcreală, Gheorghe Pâclișan, Cosmin Tomotaș, Florea Ciprian, Florea Lucrețiu (excavation team), and Ciprian Badea (Faculty of History – University of Bucharest).

Who was Michael the Brave?

ChatGPT said:

Michael the Brave (Romanian: Mihai Viteazul, 1558–1601) was one of the most important historical figures in Romanian history, renowned for his military leadership and his vision of unifying the three principalities that make up modern Romania: Wallachia, Transylvania, and Moldavia.

Here’s a brief overview:

  • Early Life: Born in 1558 in Wallachia, he came from a boyar (noble) family.

  • Rise to Power: He became Prince of Wallachia in 1593, ruling with strong military and political skill.

  • Unification of Romanian Lands: In 1600, he managed, for the first time, to unite Wallachia, Transylvania, and Moldavia under his rule, albeit briefly. This historic achievement made him a symbol of Romanian unity and national pride.

  • Military Campaigns: Michael the Brave is famous for his campaigns against the Ottoman Empire and other regional powers, displaying bold strategy and courage on the battlefield.

  • Death: He was assassinated in 1601 in what is now Turda, Romania, due to political intrigues and conflicts with the Habsburgs.

Today, he is celebrated as a national hero in Romania, a symbol of bravery, unity, and resistance against foreign domination. His legacy is commemorated in statues, artworks, and historical writings.

ChatGPT said:

Michael the Brave’s entry into Alba Iulia on November 1, 1599 is a key moment in Romanian history, symbolizing both military triumph and the early vision of Romanian unity:

  • Historical Context: At the time, Wallachia and Transylvania were separate principalities, each facing threats from the Ottoman Empire, the Habsburgs, and local rivals. Michael the Brave led Wallachian forces in a campaign to support Transylvanian allies and to secure the region.

  • The Battle and Entry: Michael defeated the forces of Andrew Báthory, the then-ruler of Transylvania, and entered Alba Iulia triumphantly. This marked the first time a Wallachian ruler took control of Transylvania, showcasing his military and political prowess.

  • Symbolism: The event is remembered as a symbol of Romanian unity, because Michael later briefly united Wallachia, Transylvania, and Moldavia under his rule in 1600. The Saint George Gate (Poarta Sf. Gheorghe) through which he entered Alba Iulia has since been immortalized in paintings and art as a representation of this triumph.

  • Legacy: This entry is not just a military victory but a national symbol of courage, strategic vision, and the aspiration for a united Romanian state, making Michael the Brave a celebrated hero centuries later.

DONATE: Support our work
In an ever changing and challenging world, the media is constantly struggling to resist. Romania Journal makes no exception. We’ve been informing you, our readers, for almost 10 years, as extensively as we can, but, as we reject any state funding and private advertising is scarce, we need your help to keep on going.
So, if you enjoy our work, you can contribute to endorse the Romania Journal team. Any amount is welcome, no strings attached. Choose to join with one of the following options:
Donate with PayPal
Donate by Bank Wire
Black Zonure SRL
UniCredit Bank. Swift: BACXROBU
RON: RO84 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1000
EURO: RO57 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1001
USD: RO30 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1002

Romania Journal
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

- Advertisement -