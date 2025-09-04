General strike in city halls moved to Sept 15 amid reforms

The start of the general strike by city hall union members, initially scheduled for September 8, has been moved to September 15—the date agreed upon within the governing coalition for finalizing the draft law on local administration reforms, announces the SCOR Union.

On the same day, local administration unions will protest against the reform proposed by the Bolojan Government. They plan to picket the Ministry of Development and then march toward Victory Square. The protest will take place between 11:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. along the following route: Ministry of Development, United Nations Square, Calea Victoriei, Victory Square (Romanian Government).

“Until September 15, the ongoing protest action ‘One Day Works, One Day Doesn’t’ will continue in city halls, with the following structure:

– Employees are present at work and fulfill their job responsibilities as per their role description.

– Every other day, public-facing work is suspended (‘Today Doesn’t Work,’ then ‘Today Works’).

– On days without public interaction, we still work with public funds, meaning cashiers remain open for the collection of local taxes and fees,” union representatives stated.

According to Lucian Ciprian Puiu, president of the Columna-SCOR Federation, 10,000 employees from town and commune halls are protesting against the government’s decision to cut 45% of positions. He said that city hall employees are still working but not dealing directly with the public:

“This is a protest that has been ongoing since August 29, for an indefinite period. What you’ve seen will continue, it’s an ongoing action. There are 10,000 people across the country who have signed on and who are carrying out their work, but they are not working with the public. Citizens can still submit documents by mail or online,” Puiu explained.

On Wednesday, several citizens, including business administrators, complained that city halls where employees are protesting the Bolojan Government’s reform measures are not displaying clear information about schedules and public-facing services.

People say they urgently need documents—some necessary for EU-funded projects—delays in issuing them could lead to the loss of those funds. G4Media reporters confirmed on-site that no such notices were posted at the indicated city halls.

Contacted by G4Media, Lucian Ciprian Puiu insisted that such notices exist in the 700 city halls across the country where protests are taking place, and emphasized that public-facing work continues on an alternating day basis.