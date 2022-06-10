German, Spanish embassies in Bucharest present “Right to Water” mural on June 14

The German Embassy and the Spanish Embassy in Bucharest invite you to the presentation of the painting murals by Sweet Damage Crew street art artists on Tuesday, June 14, at 11.00, in front of the building located at Dimitrie Cantemir no. 13, block 11.

In 2013, Spain and Germany supported UN Resolution no. 68/157 on the law access to water and sanitation, a human right that has been taken as one of the fundamental rights of the United Nations.

Through the artwork on the building, the two embassies want to set an example support for the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), in particular to water.

Germany and Spain are promoting sustainable improvement measures around the world access to clean water and sanitation (SDG 6). The subject of water also plays an important role in the fight against climate change and in reducing the causes of population displacement, and awareness of the need to use water sparingly must be increased.

German Ambassador Dr. Peer Gebauer: “Droughts and brutal heat waves clearly show that water, especially drinking water, is not only the essence of all life, but, given the changes climate, is already becoming a rare good and the origin of conflicts between neighbors. Over 2 billion people they do not yet have access to clean drinking water around the world, which has dramatic consequences for them their health, life and food security. That is why we must act. In its cooperation Germany, supports a number of projects and measures for development improving access to clean water and sanitation. Sweet Damage Crew painting is intended to sound the alarm and encourage the use of water in a more appropriate way responsible.”

Spanish Ambassador Manuel Larrotcha: “Goal number 6 of the new 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development is dedicated to “ensuring the availability and sustainable management of water and sanitary installations for all ”. This goal is particularly relevant because 10 of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals are directly or indirectly linked to it. Spain declares itself special interest in this topic, supporting actions such as the Water Cooperation Fund and Sewerage in Latin America and the Caribbean, or “Western Mediterranean Water Strategy”. Given that a third of the world’s population does not have access to drinking water, it is important to remember the importance of placing water and sanitation among the priorities on the agenda through actions that bring together culture, urban art and public awareness, like this wonderful mural by Sweet Damage Crew.”