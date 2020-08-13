Germany puts Bucharest, other 10 counties on the a list of risk areas

German authorities have updated the risk areas in Romania amid the COVID-19 pandemic, adding Bucharest and other 10 counties on it: Bacău, Brăila, Braşov, Dâmboviţa, Galaţi, Gorj, Ilfov, Prahova, Vaslui and Vrancea.

The measures has been enforced on Wednesday evening, August 12. The new counties and the Romanian Capital are added to other seven counties (Argeș, Bihor, Buzău, Neamț, Ialomița, Mehedinți și Timiș) already declared as risks areas by Germany since August 7.

“Overall, there are currently 17 counties and Bucharest on the list of risk areas”, says the Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Germany is updating the risk areas for a country several times a week.

According to the Romanian ambassador to Germany, Emil Hurezeanu, those who arrive in Germany by plane from Romania, from the airports located in those risk areas must declare upon their arrival where they come from and they can do a COVID test on the spot, which is free of charge.

Those coming from Romania will have to fill in an affidavit and will have to be tested for coronavirus within 72 hours after they entered Germany.

Those who lie that they do not come from the risk areas and who do not take the test may be subject to fines up to EUR 25,000, the ambassador warned.

German Labour minister delays visit to Romania

At the same time, in the light of the new decision, the German Labour minister’s visit in Romania has been postponed. The German official was to arrive in Bucharest on Wednesday night and was to meet his Romanian counterpart Violeta Alexandru and Romanian PM Ludovic Orban. The German minister promised to come to Romania in the upcoming two weeks.