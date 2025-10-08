Google AI-Powered Search Now Available in Romania

Google has announced the availability of “AI Mode” in Romania for the Romanian language, a new feature in Google Search that provides an AI-powered search experience based on Gemini 2.5.

AI Mode functions as a separate option within Google Search, accessible at www.google.com

or via the mobile app (Android and iOS). Users can enter a query in the search bar and then select the option to receive an answer in “AI Mode.” The AI Mode provides a response generated by artificial intelligence, with the possibility to explore the topic further through additional questions and useful web links. The rollout of AI Mode for users will be gradual over the next week.

AI Mode extends the capabilities of AI-generated summaries with reasoning and more advanced interaction methods. The tool breaks a query into subtopics and searches each simultaneously, enabling it to explore the web more comprehensively to find content most relevant to the user’s question.

AI Mode is multimodal, allowing users to ask questions via text, voice, or through the camera for photo/video input. Image searches can be performed using the Lens button. AI Mode is Google’s most powerful search tool yet, capable of answering highly complex questions.

This feature allows users to pose nuanced questions that previously required multiple searches to answer.

The new functionality is especially useful for exploration and more complex tasks, such as product comparisons, travel planning, or answering “how-to” questions. For example: “Create a table comparing several methods of making coffee.”

How AI Mode Can Help Businesses

The AI-powered feature helps people search, learn, and make decisions more easily and intuitively. This user behavior allows businesses to connect with people showing interest in their products or services at key moments in the decision-making process. Following the previous example, a user could continue the search in AI Mode with: “Recommend an espresso machine with an integrated grinder, milk frothing system, and retro design.”

Because AI Mode enables detailed exploration of a topic through advanced, conversational search, the AI’s ability to better understand the commercial intent of potential customers benefits businesses. Creating unique content that answers complex questions—regardless of format, whether text, voice, image, or video—is one way companies can gain visibility in AI Mode results.

Additionally, businesses will be able to promote themselves in AI Mode in the future by using automated advertising tools within Search campaigns, allowing them to capture relevant traffic generated by long-tail, nuanced queries.