Google Street View cars back in Romania this spring

Google Street View cars are returning to Romania this spring. In the coming months, they will cross the country’s roads and visit more than 100 towns and the roads between them, with the aim of updating Street View images of cities, roads and highways on Google Maps.

Downloading of 360 degree Street View images in Romania starts on Tuesday, March 7. Google Street View cars will cover areas and localities throughout the country, from Vălenii de Munte, Câmpulung, Timișoara, Orșova, Deva, Bucharest, Pașcani, Călărași, to Târgu Mureș.

Updated and complete list of areas that will be photographed by Street View cars in Romania is available here.

The Google Street View service has been available in Romania since 2010, when the first images from the most important cities were published on Google Maps. Nationwide Street View coverage was achieved in 2012, when images were taken from 40,000 km of roads, 39 cities and hundreds of tourist attractions.

The expansion of Street View in Romania continued constantly, with the images from the big cities being updated and various tourist attractions added, such as the Turda Salt Mine, the Bran Castle, the Alba Iulia Citadel, the Brukenthal National Museum or the Danube River.

In 2018, in partnership with WWF Romania (World Wildlife Fund), over 1500 kilometers of canals and roads in the Danube Delta were photographed, so that anyone with an internet connection can virtually explore its beauties through Street View images. The most recent update of Street View images in Romania took place in 2022.